(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a victim in critical condition Saturday afternoon on Nov. 25.

CPSD responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of De Cortez Street near North Circle Drive and Galley Road. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

He was taken to the hospital and was determined to be in critical condition, according to CSPD.

CPSD says officers located the person responsible at the scene, and all parties involved are accounted for.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.