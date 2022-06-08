COLORADO SPRINGS— The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community that a sexually violent predator has moved to the area.

Joseph Scott Gould / Courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD has notified the community and surrounding law enforcement agencies that Joseph Scott Gould, 41, is now registered at 2633 Summit Dr.

Court records show that Gould was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child in Franklin County, Nebraska in 2005. He was again convicted of the same charges in El Paso County, Colorado in 2011. Police say he had sexual contact with juvenile males.

Gould is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5’07” and 256 pounds.