(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Police are investigating after receiving a call for a disturbance where shots were fired, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said, on Sunday, Feb. 19 around 9:47 p.m. CSPD received a call for a disturbance where shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Sandalwood Drive, near East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard.

When officers arrived they learned several people were involved in the disturbance. CSPD said multiple people apparently fired weapons causing property damage.

Police said no injured parties were found on the scene. According to CSPD, the investigation is ongoing.