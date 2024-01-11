(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) investigated an illegal gambling establishment in eastern Colorado Springs, confiscating over $50,000 in cash.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Detectives from the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a business in the 600 block of Peterson Road off of East Platte Avenue.

The search led to the seizure of 19 slot machines and two simulated gaming devices. A search warrant at a second location associated with the gambling location recovered $54,642 in bulk US currency and additional evidence toward the case, according to police.

CSPD said the investigation is active and ongoing.

“CSPD would also like to remind the public that offering slot machines and simulated gaming devices/machines is illegal in [the] City of Colorado Springs,” the police department noted.