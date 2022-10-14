(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened at a business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway.
According to CSPD, the burglary happened at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. CSPD said two suspects allegedly broke into a commercial business and stole an unknown amount of cash and hair care products.
The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, medium build with short brown hair. The second suspect is described as a white man, of medium build with short hair.
The two men were seen with a 2000s silver, four-door Pontiac Grand Am with damage to the rear corner.
Anyone who knows the suspects or has information about these crimes is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867 or call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.