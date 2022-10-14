(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened at a business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to CSPD, the burglary happened at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. CSPD said two suspects allegedly broke into a commercial business and stole an unknown amount of cash and hair care products.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, medium build with short brown hair. The second suspect is described as a white man, of medium build with short hair.

The two men were seen with a 2000s silver, four-door Pontiac Grand Am with damage to the rear corner.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone who knows the suspects or has information about these crimes is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867 or call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.