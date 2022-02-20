CSPD searching for suspects after shooting at bar parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired into an apartment during a shooting that happened at a bar parking lot.

It happened on Sunday morning around 1:32 am. at the Stetson Ridge Apartment complex. That is located in the area of Prarie Hills Views and Stetson Hills Boulevard. Someone in the apartment discovered a bullet hole through their bedroom window.

Later a woman called police to report damage to her vehicle sustained by multiple bullet holes. The car was parked at the Single Barrel Bar located off Stetson Hills Boulevard during the shooting incident.

There were no reported injuries from the parking lot shooting at the Single Barrel Bar.

Officers were able to connect the shooting in the parking lot of Single Barrel Bar to the damage of the bedroom window based on witnesses’ statements and the bullet’s trajectory from the shooting scene in the bar parking lot.

Officers recovered eleven 0.40 caliber shell casings from the shooting scene. Additionally, officers have a possible suspect based on statements provided by the bar staff. This investigation is ongoing at this time.