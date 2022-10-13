(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a victim behind a business on Sept. 9.

CSPD initiated an investigation into a Sexual Assault that occurred behind a business near North Circle Drive and De Cortez Street.

Investigations revealed that a victim was walking in the area when they were approached by a man. The man sexually assaulted the victim behind a business and then ran from the scene.

Courtesy of CSPD

The suspect is described as a Black man who appears to be at least 30 years old. He is approximately 5’7″ to 5’8” tall with a thin, muscular build and short stubbly hair on his head. A sketch of the suspect has been developed by CSPD to aid in identifying the person.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the crime is asked to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at (719) 634-7867 or call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.