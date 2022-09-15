COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Leonor Enriquez, who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11.

CSPD gave a description of Enriquez as a 59-year-old woman, 5’3”, 115 to 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Enriquez was last seen on Sunday at around 8 p.m. near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street.

Leonor Enriquez, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD says Enriquez is considered missing and endangered as she has not returned or been in touch with any of her family.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Enriquez is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.