(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect after he allegedly threatened McDonald’s staff in the early morning of Nov. 12.

According to CSPD at around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 12 a man entered a drive-through of a McDonald’s Restaurant at 4801 North Academy Boulevard near Flintridge Drive, the man was irate with the employee as he ordered his food. CSPD said the man pulled up to the window, got out of his car then threatened the employee with a handgun and said he was going to “shoot up the place.” The man returned to his car and drove away northbound on Flintridge Dr.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD describes the man as white, 6’0″ – 6’2″, around 200-210 pounds with brown hair. CSPD asks anyone with information about this incident or recognizes the suspect to contact Investigator Gary Frasier at (719) 444-7235, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.