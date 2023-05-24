(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Samuel Nugent who was last seen on Wednesday, May 10.

CSPD said Nugent was last seen at his home on Dillon Circle in the Rockrimmon area of Colorado Springs. His family has been actively searching for him, but has not been able to locate him, according to police.

On Wednesday, May 24 detectives with Metro Vice received information about Nugent that raised concern for the teen’s safety.

Police say Nugent is at-risk, needs daily medication, and has some health issues. He is described as 5’6″, 150 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black Nike shoes, a black Under Armor backpack, and was riding a white mountain bike with red highlights.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Police ask anyone with information to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867