COLORADO SPRINGS– Police need your help finding two suspects accused of shooting at an occupied apartment on Saturday Night.

Colorado Springs Police say shots were fired around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Chelton Rd. and South Academy Blvd.

Suspects were last seen driving away in a gray Kia Sportage after shooting an apartment with people inside.

Investigators described the suspects as Black men who appeared to be around 18-22 years-old. Both had firearms with one appearing to be a “sub-machinegun” type weapon. Five .45 caliber casings were also recovered on scene.

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 444-7000.