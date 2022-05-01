Colorado Springs – Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a couple in their apartment near Palmer Park.

The incident happened around 2:00 AM at an apartment located in the area of Village Road South and North Academy Boulevard.

A woman and her boyfriend told officers that an unknown woman wearing a pink face mask and baggie clothes was banging on their apartment door using a pistol grip. While the suspect was knocking on the door with the firearm, a single round was discharged into the door.

The victim and her boyfriend then looked outside the 3rd story bedroom window to identify the suspect. The suspect saw the couple and fired another round towards them, which entered the bedroom from the outside ground level. The suspect fled the scene before the officers’ arrival.

No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police.