(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect is alleged to have robbed three businesses in the evening hours of Monday, Nov. 6, based on video footage and witness statements said the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, on Monday at around 7:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Aeroplaza Drive near East Fountain Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard. CSPD said a suspect entered a business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount.

Later on Monday, at around 9:40 p.m. police were sent to a business in the 3900 block of North Academy Boulevard just south of Austin Bluffs Boulevard. Two suspects entered the business aimed a handgun, and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash said CSPD.

At around 9:50 p.m. CSPD said a suspect entered a business in the 5800 block of Corporate Drive near I-25, revealed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to CSPD, the suspect in all three robberies was dressed the same and appeared to be the same person based on video footage and witness statements.