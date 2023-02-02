(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a call for an attempted robbery in the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard near East Platte Avenue.

According to CSPD, at around 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd and East Bijou Street about an attempted robbery. Officers learned a suspect attempted to rob a victim at gunpoint but were unable to get anything from the victim.

Police say, the suspect left the area prior to officers’ arrival and the investigation is ongoing.