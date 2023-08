(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a water main break has closed a portion of West Rockrimmon Boulevard in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 16.

CSPD reported the closure at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday writing W. Rockrimmon Blvd. between Grey Eagle Drive and Anaconda Drive was closed due to a water main break.

CSPD is asking the public to avoid the area.