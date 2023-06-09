(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcycle rider as 33-year-old Luis Cruz of Colorado Springs who was killed in a traffic crash in the evening hours of Saturday, June 3.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Saturday at around 7:17 p.m. officers were called to the area of Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway east of North Powers Boulevard about a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Cruz laying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Cruz was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police’s investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling east on Barnes Rd. when Cruz hit the north curb and guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle.

CSPD said Cruz is the 20th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 16.