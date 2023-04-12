(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers responded to an apparent carjacking in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 12.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to the 400 block of South Murray Boulevard near Airport Road about a carjacking, where the victim apparently had their SUV taken at gunpoint.

Police said, about 20 minutes later a business robbery was reported to CSPD in the 2500 block of Airport Rd., west of South Circle Drive.

In both cases, the initial vehicle descriptions were vague but were both identified as an SUV, according to police.

A patrol sergeant responding to the robbery spotted the stolen SUV from the carjacking, where a pursuit ensued. Police chased the SUV but lost sight of the vehicle due to “excessive speed and reckless driving behavior.”

CSPD said it has not been confirmed if the two cases are related.