CSPD responds to a shooting, finds deceased woman inside a home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after receiving reports of a shooting and then finding a deceased woman inside a home.

According to CSPD, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at approximately 7:18 p.m., the department received a shooting call for service in the 4200 block of Astrozon Blvd.

When officers and medical personnel responded, they found a deceased woman inside of a residence.

Based on the preliminary investigation by patrol officers, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit have assumed responsibility for this investigation.

At the time of this report, no arrests have been made.

This is an active investigation and all further updates will only come from the Public Affairs Section when available.

