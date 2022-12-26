(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was arrested after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to a residence about a family disturbance involving a firearm.

On Sunday, Dec. 25 at around 4:40 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of North 27th Street in Old Colorado City. According to CSPD when officers arrived they found two minors and an adult outside of the home. Officers established communication with the two adults still inside the home.

CSPD said, a victim left the house unharmed, and officers resumed communication with the suspect. Police said the suspect left the home and surrendered to police without further incident.