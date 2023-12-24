UPDATE: Sunday 12/24/23

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The CSPD posted on social media they are currently working on the investigation at the Citadel Mall. “The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” said CSPD.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) also responded to the scene.

Original Story: CSPD responding to alleged active shooting situation at Citadel Mall

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is responding to an alleged active shooting situation at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Sunday evening, Dec. 24.

