Warning: This article contains a link to CSPD Significant Event Briefing Video, which contains graphic descriptions and footage that may be disturbing to some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released a Significant Event Briefing about the officer-involved shooting that happened in mid-August in which a wanted felon was shot and killed.

On Aug. 17, CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) was contacted about an operation in Colorado Springs being held by U.S. Marshall’s Service and Colorado Department of Corrections – Division of Parole concerning a wanted felon. The wanted suspect was identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Annaboli, who was seen in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, near East Fountain Boulevard.

The TEU responded to the scene and attempted to apprehend a person they believed to be Annaboli. According to CSPD, Annaboli then tried to run away from officers, toward the entrance of a hotel while holding a gun in each hand.

A uniformed CSPD officer ordered Annaboli to stop, but Annaboli did not follow orders, instead pointing a gun at a uniformed officer and refusing commands to drop his weapons. A K9 was released and chased Annaboli, biting him. CSPD said Annaboli tried to fight off the canine and turned toward officers while still holding a handgun.

Aeroplaza Drive officer involved shooting body cam footage, courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Aeroplaza Drive officer involved shooting drone footage, courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Two officers then shot Annaboli and he fell to the ground. Officers saw one gun on the ground and another in his hands. Officers apprehended Annaboli and began rendering medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Annaboli was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The two officers identified in the incident are Officer Brian Kelly and Officer Matthew Waters–both have been employed by CSPD for over a decade.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate per Colorado law. EPSO’s investigation will be sent to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers’ use of force was justified.