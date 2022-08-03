COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is featuring the first woman to join the ranks of the police force in 1966.

56 years ago, Charlotte Mahn was sworn in as the first uniformed female patrol officer for CSPD.

Mahn would go on to hold the rank of sergeant, and lieutenant, retiring as a captain in 1989. Captain Mahn was a trailblazer for CSPD and her legacy continues.

CSPD now has women serving all across the police department and in all ranks from police officers to deputy chief.

“We’re thankful for Captain Mahn and the path she created for women in the Colorado Springs Police Department!” wrote CSPD in a social media post.