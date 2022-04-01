COLORADO SPRINGS — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is doing its part to show they support survivors.

CSPD has created a particular teal CSPD patch. Until the end of the month, you will see these patches displayed on many of their department vehicles.





CSPD wants to remind survivors in our community that they are not alone. They added that it is not your fault if you have experienced sexual assault or intimate partner violence.

“You can come forward when you feel ready to if you ever feel ready to,” said Sgt. Scott Schneider of CSPD.

“We as law enforcement are here to take a victim-centered approach to these crimes for you. Not focus on what led to it, but that suspect’s actions and behavior made you that victim.”

CSPD asks those who have been victims of a sexual assault to contact them at 719-444-7000.

Tessa, a non-profit in Colorado Springs, also has resources. You can find more details by clicking here.