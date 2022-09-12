COLORADO SPRINGS — Sept. 12 is National Police Women’s Day, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) marked the day by spotlighting some of their hard-working women, and K9 Officer.

According to NationalToday.com, only roughly 10% of the police force in the United States is made up of women. National Police Women’s Day hopes to encourage more women to join the force by exemplifying the work women officers do in the community every day.

“We want to celebrate by introducing you to just a few of the amazing women that serve CSPD and our community from both sworn and civilian positions,” CSPD said in a Facebook post.” All across this department are women who dedicate each and every day to help make Colorado Springs a safer community and we are proud to call them members of the Colorado Springs Police Department team.”

CSPD shared personal stories from the women who work a variety of necessary jobs with the department –including administration, evidence, victim’s advocates, and patrol officers. Many of the women CSPD highlighted said they joined the force to make a difference in their community.

“From being a sworn officer, to a community service representative to now a community service officer, I’m so blessed and proud to have been able to serve my community in so many different ways,” said Community Service Officer Melissa Stilley.

It’s not just the involvement in the community that is so rewarding for the women of the police department, but the community of fellow officers and civilians who share the same desire to make Colorado Springs a safe and vibrant place to live and work.

“There are so many thing I love about my job. The comradery of being a part of this team is at the top of that list,” said Senior Administrative Specialist Michelle Ontiveros. “It makes a difference in coming to work on a regular basis and truly enjoying the people I get to work along side of all with the same mission.”

Click here to learn about the variety of civilian positions available within CSPD, or learn more about becoming a sworn officer here.