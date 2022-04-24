COLORADO SPRINGS– Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO) hosted Colorado Springs’ first Polar Plunge this Saturday at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum.





Courtesy of CSPD

The statewide event set its goals to fundraise $500,000 to provide program critical funding to more than 15,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.

Students, law enforcement, and families took part in the event to raise awareness for the inclusion and acceptance of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This weekend, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) braved the icy Polar Plunge, raising $8,000 for Special Olympics Colorado. They were the highest fundraising law enforcement team in the area.

The Polar Plunge is a signature fundraising event out of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest fundraising movement for Special Olympics worldwide. There are nine locations in Colorado. It is one of SOCO’s most recognizable fundraisers that gives individuals the opportunity to connect with athletes and re-engage with their communities.

“Polar Plunges are centered around community,” stated Megan Scremin, Special Olympics Colorado President and CEO. “Now is the time to safely celebrate the opportunity to gather with and in support of Special Olympics Colorado athletes to spread joy, unity, and acceptance.”