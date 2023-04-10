(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a business in the 1500 block of South Nevada Avenue on Sunday, April 9.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 9:15 p.m., a suspect entered a business on S. Nevada Ave. just south of I-25. The suspect allegedly showed a gun to the clerk and demanded money from the register. Police said a second employee of the business heard the commotion and approached before they were allegedly forced behind the counter by the suspect.

Police said the suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the area on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a mixed-race man, ’20s-’40s, average build, and wearing dark-colored clothing.