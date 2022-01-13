CSPD partners with Triple Threat Boxing to create PAL

COLORADO SPRINGS — Building muscle and building relationships, Colorado Springs PD and Triple Threat Boxing entered a partnership at the end of 2020 to create the Police Activities/Athletics League also known as PAL.

“Cops when they’re here they’re not getting paid they’re doing this out of the goodness of their heart to really get to know our community and coach boxing and it’s been a blast,” said Adam Menter, CSPD community relations officer.

This partnership started as a way to bring in kids from the community and teach them life skills through boxing.

A couple of kids praciticing boxing as part of the PAL organization program. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“I think most of all is giving them a purpose. You know, a lot of these kids running around nowadays without a purpose. And they’re trying to find something,” said Estevan Medina, founder of Second Chance Through Faith, an organization that seeks to rescue kids and adults from gang involvement and juvenile delinquency.

The group said they also hope to strengthen the relationship between the community and members of law enforcement.

“A lot of people look at police officers as being terminators, I don’t know. You know, but they’re not. They’re normal human beings that leave home, leave a family, go to work, go back home to a family. So, we’re trying to calm the atmosphere down,” said Charles Leverette, CSPD Activity League Executive Director.

For the police officers who volunteer, they said that for them, the kids will always come first.

Coach Levertte instructs kids through some exercises. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“Then little by little we let them know, ‘Hey, that’s our job.’ That’s what our nine-to-five is. And then they’re like ‘Oh, really?’ And we’re like ‘Yeah’ and they’re like ‘Oh, can I see your badge?’ And we’re like ‘Yeah’. And some of the families are like ‘You know what, growing up I didn’t really like the police, but you know what you guys are doing is all right’,” Menter said.

By enhancing kids’ boxing skills, the officers said they are also trying to enhance their character as well.

“I’m passionate about the kids. I have this old country saying… I’d rather teach a kid while they’re young so when I get old, they’ll knock on my door and check on me versus kick in my door and try and rob me,” Leverette said.

Volunteer officers say the kids always come first. Credit: Rachel Saurer

The CSPD said they hope by interacting with the kids on a regular basis, that they won’t hesitate to come up to police officers and say ‘Hello’ while they’re on duty.

“We want them to get to know us by our first names. We want to get to know them by their first names or nicknames. A lot of these kids we know by nicknames. So, really building trust where it might be hurting and really getting to know each other out of a law enforcement capacity,” Menter said.

CSPD PAL said they’re hoping boxing is just the beginning of the type of sports they want to offer. Officers said they hope to someday include a wide variety including dance, basketball or soccer.

For more information on the organization or to join or offer support, visit their website here.