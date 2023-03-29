WEDNESDAY 3/29/2023 7:50 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD reports that Barnes Rd. and Austin Bluffs Parkway is now clear.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD on scene of crash at Austin Bluffs and Barnes

WEDNESDAY 3/29/2023 7:16 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a traffic crash at Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway on the morning of Wednesday, March 29.

On Wednesday around 7 a.m., CSPD tweeted they were on the scene of a traffic crash at Barnes Rd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. CSPD said eastbound lanes would be closed for about 30 minutes.