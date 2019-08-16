CSPD officers involved in De’Von Bailey shooting back on duty

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police confirmed the officers involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey, have returned to work.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, August 3, when officers with CSPD were sent out on a report of a personal armed robbery.

On scene, the robbery victim identified two suspects to police, who made contact with both individuals. Officers say during that encounter, Bailey reached for a firearm and officers fired and shot Bailey as he tried to run away.

Bailey was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The two officers involved were uninjured and were placed on routine administrative leave which is standard procedure.

Police identified the officers who fired their weapons as Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson, both assigned to the Sand Creek Division. Van’t Land has been with the department since January 2008, and Evenson has been with the department since October 2012.

Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson have been pulled off administrative leave and are now back on patrol.

In response to the officers being allowed back on duty, Bailey’s family supporters announced at 3 p.m. a news conference outside the Police Operations Center would take place.

The family’s lawyer on the matter told FOX21:

CSPD’s decision to return these officers to street duty on the day of De’Von’s funeral is a disappointing and sad development. Whatever CSPD may think of the legality of the shooting, it is undisputed that these two officers took the life of another human being, less than two weeks ago. One would think that basic notions of humanity warrant some additional time off of the street for these officers to process the issues of trauma associated with such a death, and that the safety and well-being of the officers and of the community would delay such a hasty decision. We are concerned that such a lightning-fast return to duty is motivated by the City’s desire to wrap this matter up immediately rather than allowing a full, fair and thorough investigation to occur. Darold W. Killmer

KILLMER, LANE & NEWMAN, LLP

FOX21 News has a crew on scene and will update the story throughout the day.