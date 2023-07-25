(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect for felony Criminal Mischief allegedly resisted arrest and kicked an officer several times on Monday, July 24, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday at around Noon, officers were looking for a suspect in a felony case in the 1300 block of Pando Avenue near Lake Avenue and I-25. Officers found the suspect, Lenux Sue, and contacted him.

Police said they explained to Sue that he was wanted for felony Criminal Mischief and that he was under arrest. CSPD said while officers tried to handcuff Sue he allegedly became combative and physically resisted the officers.

Sue allegedly refused verbal commands and he was taken to the ground to be handcuffed. Police said Sue allegedly kicked one of the officers several times in the chest.

Sue sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then transferred to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Police said Sue is facing charges of felony Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Police Officer, and Second Degree Criminal Trespass.