COLORADO SPRINGS– The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office justified an officer-involved shooting of a bank robbery suspect that occurred, October 2021.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Detective Anthony Carey, Detective Grant Nelson, Detective Alejandra Exley, and Sergeant Matthew McLain were cleared upon review, April 2022.

The facts of the case determined that the suspect, Christopher Bayless, posed an immediate threat to detectives and others in the vicinity, according to the 4th Judicial Districts Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened the evening of October 7 in the area of Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Bayless, 33, was struck in his left leg, left arm, and abdomen. He was placed into custody, and immediately transported to a hospital. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, he was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and five counts of first-degree attempted assault.

None of the officers were injured.

For more details about the incident and the rulings of the review, you can read the District Attorney’s report.