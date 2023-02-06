(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6.

According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when he saw a business with a broken front door, the officer stopped to check on the safety of anyone on scene and begin their investigation.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The investigation led to the identification of 38-year-old Matthew Covey, who was taken into custody about a block away from the burglary scene.