(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer fractured their wrist during a call for service about aggressive panhandlers on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday, March 16.

According to CSPD, on Thursday officers were called to the 1700 block of S. Nevada Ave. south of I-25 about aggressive panhandling. Officers located the suspects, one of whom had a stun gun.

Police said that officers tried to detain the suspect but they ran away into heavy traffic on Nevada. Officers chased the suspect on foot and one officer tripped on the center median of the road, injuring his wrist.

CSPD said the suspect was apprehended and served with a summons for obstruction and trespassing.