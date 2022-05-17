COLORADO SPRINGS — Mark Dion Heroux, 41, is a sexually violent predator who has moved locations within the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) jurisdiction.

Heroux is described as a white male, 41 years old, 6’5” tall, 270 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is registered at 6686 Wolf Gulch Dr. in Colorado Springs.

Heroux was convicted of Rape: Intercourse by Force/Threat/Intimidation in Virginia in 2008 and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender: Fail to register – False Information in Virginia in 2013.