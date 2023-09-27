(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There was an attempted robbery of an employee at a bank ATM in the morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 26 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday, at around 11 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of North Circle Drive near East Platte Avenue about a robbery at an ATM. When officers and detectives arrived at the scene, they determined that there was an attempted robbery of an employee at a bank ATM.

According to police, there were no reported injuries during the incident and no money was taken.