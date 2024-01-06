(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said two people were arrested for allegedly starting a house fire and trying to run away Friday night, on Jan. 5.

Officers responded to a report of a house fire on the 1200 block of East Willamette Street near Handcock Avenue, just after 9 p.m. CSPD said the suspect ran to a vehicle where the other suspect was waiting for them. However, neighbors went outside to detain the suspects until CSPD arrived and the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The suspects were identified as Kenneth Williams and Alexandra Petsche. CSPD said the homeowner knew Williams and Petsche. Officers later found the “accelerant” allegedly used by the suspect in the fire.

One suspect was booked into the El Paso County Jail. The other suspect was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition and will be booked into the El Paso County Jail.