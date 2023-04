(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen in the area of 3500 Briargate Boulevard.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said, 17-year-old Laura Rhoades was last seen in the area of 3500 Briargate Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3. According to CSPD, she is “not wearing clothing appropriate for upcoming weather conditions.”

If you see her, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.