(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has sent out an alert for a missing 17-year-old Alena Frisby last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to CSPD, Frisby was last seen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday at her home in the area of Middle Creek Parkway and Voyager Parkway.

CSPD describes Frisby as a mixed-race woman, about 5′, 80lbs with long black hair. Frisby also has a developmental disability.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone with information on Alena’s whereabouts is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.