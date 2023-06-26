(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for an 83-year-old woman living in Assisi Heights, an assisted living facility, and may be heading to the Denver Zoo.

CSPD said on Sunday, June 25 at around 10:34 p.m. police were called about Berlinda Maldonado missing from Assisi Heights. Maldonado has dementia and is not supposed to leave the facility with anyone but her immediate family.

Facility staff told police that around 10:45 a.m. Maldonado was checked out by her ex-husband James Maldonado and was seen leaving the facility in a white 2013 Honda Civic with Colorado license plate DTQ970.

Police believe Maldonado and James Maldonado are possibly heading to the Denver Zoo. Police have made attempts to find Maldonado and James Maldonado. A check of James Maldonado’s house showed no sign of anyone at the home.

If anyone has seen Berlinda Maldonado or the white 2013 Honda Civic, bearing Colorado license plate DTX970 please contact the CSPD at (719) 444-7000.