(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire on East Woodman Road near Marksheffel Road that happened on Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to CSPD, at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a fire was reported at an abandoned home on East Woodman Road. Multiple fire resources responded, containing the fire to the structure, and keeping it from spreading to the nearby housing development.

According to CSPD, the structure was identified as the Banning Lewis Ranch House.

While firefighters were on the scene, they were advised that kids were seen leaving the building, and officers were called to the scene. The minors were then identified and statements were obtained by police.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.