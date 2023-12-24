(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it responded to a motorcycle crash involving a minor on I-25 just north of the Nevada Exit.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, officers responded to the motorcycle and vehicle crash. A motorcyclist was changing lanes at a high speed and hit the rear of a southbound vehicle.

“The juvenile motorcycle rider sustained serious injury and was transported to an area hospital, ” said CSPD. Traffic was reduced to a single lane during the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash, according to police.