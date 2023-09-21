(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A minor has been arrested after a stabbing in the evening hours of Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Wednesday, at around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Northridge Place near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Union Boulevard about a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a man with knife wounds to his face and chest, who was later taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The suspect was known to the people on the scene and she was taken into custody without incident and faces charges of Attempted Murder.