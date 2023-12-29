(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for alleged Motor Vehicle Theft after they responded to reports of him yelling at drivers on Friday morning, Dec. 29.

At 9 a.m. officers responded to the Kum and Go in the 7300 Block of Duryea Drive near Woodman Road after the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Ryan Duncan, was walking into traffic and yelling at vehicles.

CSPD said when officers attempted to contact Duncan, he got into a Kia Sedona with no license plates and drove away.

According to police, the vehicle was believed to be stolen in November.

Duncan was followed to the 4300 block of Montebello Drive near North Academy Boulevard, where he was taken into custody for Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary, and two misdemeanor warrants.