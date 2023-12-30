(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a man was arrested after harassing restaurant customers and lugging for a knife, on Friday, Dec. 29.

Just before 6 p.m., CSPD responded to the 2500 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard after receiving a call from the restaurant saying a man was yelling and throwing things at customers. The man was later identified as Juan Soto-Talamantes with outstanding warrants.

When officers arrived they found the suspect armed with a knife. CSPD said, “The male began making suicide by cop statements.” Employees and customers were then evacuated from the restaurant.

Soto-Talamntes lunged for a knife and was tasered and shot with a pepperball gun and was taken into custody, according to CSPD. The suspect and officers were uninjured.

If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, the easiest way to ask for help is to dial 988.