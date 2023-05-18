(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was shot in his left leg while walking to his friend’s vehicle on North Academy Boulevard near Vickers Drive in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 18.

Police said Thursday morning around 3 a.m. officers were called to the hospital about a gunshot wound. The victim had been shot in his left leg.

The victim told officers he was walking to his friend’s vehicle and his friends said they heard a gunshot. When the victim entered the vehicle he felt pain near the groin area and realized he had been shot.

Police say the victim nor his friends saw who shot him or where the shot came from. This is an ongoing investigation and officers do not have suspect information at this time.