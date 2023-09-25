(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting overnight on Sunday, Sept. 24 injured a man.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive about a shooting. Officers found a man shot in the leg who was later taken to the hospital.

The victim told officers, that the shooting happened at a different location and the suspect shot him with a silver AK rifle.

CSPD said at this time no suspect is in custody and based on its investigation there is no apparent risk to the public.