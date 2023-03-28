(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, March 26 Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers from three different divisions responded to a home in the 13000 block of Thumbprint Court, in the Northgate area, about a shooting.

According to CSPD, on Saturday around 8 p.m., officers were called to Thumbprint Ct. about a shooting where a man had apparently been shot by a woman. Police said the woman claimed the shooting was accidental, while the man told them it was not.

Officers met the two in the driveway and began providing aid to both the man and the woman. Police said the man had a gunshot wound to his chest and the woman had various knife wounds.

Detectives from the Domestic Violence Adult Sexual Assault (DVASA) Unit arrived and took over the investigation, which is ongoing.