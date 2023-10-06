(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after an overnight break-in at City Hall on Friday, Oct. 6.

According to CSPD, on Friday at around 2:30 a.m. police got a call from security for City Hall at 107 North Nevada Avenue about a burglary alarm, with damage to the front door.

Officers responded to the scene and searched the building, finding a man identified as Paul Serdar who had allegedly broken into the building and committed minor property damage inside.

Serdar has been taken into custody for charges of Second Degree Burglary.