(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after breaking into a warehouse and then driving away from police on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Officers responded to a call just after 9 a.m. and they received a call of a man allegedly breaking into a warehouse in the 500 block of North Nevada Avenue near East Willamentte Avenue and North Tejon Street.

CSPD says the man later identified as Andre Reed ran from employees and injured another employee.

Reed then drove away in his vehicle from officers causing a disturbance in three more businesses. Officers contacted his vehicle on I-25 and Reed was taken into custody, according to CSPD.