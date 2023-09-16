(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after he allegedly punched an officer in the jaw on Friday, Sept. 15.

CSPD was called to a disturbance in the 4000 Block of Daybreak Circle near North Carefree Circle at around 2 p.m.

Officers contacted the suspect near a vehicle, and when the suspect was told he was being detained, he started walking away.

An officer then grabbed his arm to stop him and that’s when police said the suspect punched the officer and started allegedly assaulting the reporting party. The officer then tased the suspect.

The man, who CSPD said was also found to be carrying a knife, was taken into custody without further incident.